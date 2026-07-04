Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR - Free Report) by 55.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,672,161 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 594,835 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.30% of Emerson Electric worth $222,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,156,874 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $153,541,000 after purchasing an additional 292,170 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire grew its position in Emerson Electric by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 2,143 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 22,897 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Farmers National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 5,187 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $176.00 to $169.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $163.32.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $139.06 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $122.64 and a 12-month high of $165.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.97 and a 200 day moving average of $141.59.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.59 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company's revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.450-6.550 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.700 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.555 per share. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Emerson Electric's payout ratio is presently 51.27%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson's offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

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