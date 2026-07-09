Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 118,178 Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. $BNL

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL - Free Report) by 47.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 368,825 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 118,178 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.19% of Broadstone Net Lease worth $6,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,388,518 shares of the company's stock valued at $136,998,000 after acquiring an additional 178,186 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,791,006 shares of the company's stock worth $76,896,000 after purchasing an additional 124,589 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 391.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,565,429 shares of the company's stock valued at $79,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635,809 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 213.2% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,335,166 shares of the company's stock valued at $69,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951,207 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC grew its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 4,310,108 shares of the company's stock valued at $74,867,000 after purchasing an additional 152,684 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BNL. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Citizens Jmp cut Broadstone Net Lease from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Broadstone Net Lease from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut Broadstone Net Lease from a "market perform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $20.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BNL

Broadstone Net Lease Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BNL opened at $21.83 on Thursday. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a one year low of $15.67 and a one year high of $21.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59 and a beta of 0.94. The company's fifty day moving average price is $20.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.44.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 27.01%.The business had revenue of $121.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $118.84 million. Broadstone Net Lease has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.530-1.570 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Broadstone Net Lease Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.2925 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.4%. Broadstone Net Lease's dividend payout ratio is 180.00%.

Broadstone Net Lease Profile

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc NYSE: BNL is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating single-tenant commercial properties under long-term net leases. The company specializes in acquiring properties that are leased to creditworthy tenants, allowing it to generate predictable, stable rental income while transferring most operating expenses and responsibilities to its lessees.

Broadstone Net Lease’s portfolio spans a variety of property types, including industrial facilities, distribution centers, manufacturing plants, life science and office buildings, and essential retail locations.

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