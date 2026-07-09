Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 17,316 Shares of InterDigital, Inc. $IDCC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC - Free Report) by 2,027.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,170 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after purchasing an additional 17,316 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.07% of InterDigital worth $5,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in InterDigital during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Leonteq Securities AG bought a new position in shares of InterDigital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in shares of InterDigital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 219.0% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 134 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Samir Armaly sold 470 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $130,020.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,757.12. This represents a 9.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director John D. Jr. Markley sold 400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 11,735 shares in the company, valued at $3,520,500. The trade was a 3.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 5,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,654,159 over the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IDCC shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of InterDigital from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, InterDigital currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $416.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IDCC

InterDigital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IDCC opened at $267.76 on Thursday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $275.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $317.63. InterDigital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $213.06 and a 52-week high of $412.60. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.03. InterDigital had a net margin of 44.20% and a return on equity of 35.25%. The firm had revenue of $205.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $196.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.45 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. InterDigital has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.410-1.600 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.740-11.840 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that InterDigital, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

InterDigital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. InterDigital's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.37%.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc is a mobile and video technology research and development company that designs and licenses wireless communications and video compression innovations. Its patent portfolio encompasses key standards across 3G, 4G LTE and 5G wireless networks, as well as video and multimedia technologies. By focusing on fundamental technology creation rather than device manufacturing, InterDigital delivers core intellectual property to smartphone manufacturers, chipset vendors and telecommunications operators worldwide.

The company's principal services include patent licensing, technology evaluation and consulting.

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