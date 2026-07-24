Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 235,074 Shares of ADT Inc. $ADT

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT - Free Report) by 35.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 901,690 shares of the security and automation business's stock after buying an additional 235,074 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.11% of ADT worth $5,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ADT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in ADT by 1,759.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,997 shares of the security and automation business's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ADT by 39.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,351 shares of the security and automation business's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ADT in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in ADT in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at ADT

In other ADT news, EVP Fawad Ahmad acquired 7,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $50,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 302,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,754.50. This trade represents a 2.54% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Joseph Houston bought 36,450 shares of ADT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.87 per share, with a total value of $250,411.50. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 74,812 shares of the company's stock, valued at $513,958.44. The trade was a 95.02% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 54,855 shares of company stock worth $376,172. Insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

ADT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ADT opened at $6.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. ADT Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.24 and a 1-year high of $8.94.

ADT (NYSE:ADT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The security and automation business reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. ADT had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 12.12%.The company's quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. ADT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.890-0.890 EPS. Research analysts predict that ADT Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADT Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. ADT's dividend payout ratio is 31.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADT shares. UBS Group set a $7.50 target price on ADT in a report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of ADT in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $8.08.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ADT

ADT Company Profile

ADT Inc is a leading provider of security and automation solutions for residential and commercial customers. The company offers a comprehensive suite of products and services, including intrusion detection systems, video surveillance, fire and carbon monoxide monitoring, and integrated smart home automation platforms. Through professional installation, continuous monitoring, and a network of 24/7 monitoring centers, ADT helps customers protect their properties, assets and loved ones.

Founded in 1874 as the American District Telegraph Company, ADT has evolved from one of the first telegraph-based alarm services into a modern security technology enterprise.

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