Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 2,535,010 Shares of CNH Industrial N.V. $CNH

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH - Free Report) by 2,015.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,660,771 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,535,010 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.21% of CNH Industrial worth $29,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 181,386 shares of the company's stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the period. Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 3.2% during the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 624,431 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,869,000 after buying an additional 19,645 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 25.6% in the first quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 57,225 shares of the company's stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 11,675 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 69.7% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,658 shares of the company's stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 8,897 shares during the period. 59.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CNH Industrial alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at CNH Industrial

In other news, insider Francesco Vincenzo Mari Tutino sold 48,385 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $490,140.05. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 71,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,610.38. This represents a 40.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNH. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CNH Industrial from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CNH Industrial from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. DA Davidson restated a "neutral" rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore set a $12.25 target price on CNH Industrial in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $12.77.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CNH

CNH Industrial Price Performance

Shares of CNH Industrial stock opened at $10.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $10.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.90. CNH Industrial N.V. has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a current ratio of 12.27.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The company's quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. CNH Industrial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.35-0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CNH Industrial N.V. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. is a global capital goods company specializing in the design, production and sale of agricultural and construction equipment, commercial vehicles and powertrain solutions. The firm operates through five core brands—Case IH and New Holland for agricultural machinery, Case and New Holland for construction equipment, Iveco for light, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, and FPT Industrial for engines and drivetrain components. Established in 2013 through the combination of Fiat Industrial and CNH Global, the company draws on a rich heritage of innovation dating back to pioneering landmarks in farm and construction machinery from the 19th century.

The company's product portfolio encompasses tractors, combines, balers, excavators, backhoe loaders, trucks, vans and bespoke engines for marine, automotive and industrial markets.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CNH Industrial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CNH Industrial wasn't on the list.

While CNH Industrial currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here