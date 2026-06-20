Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 26,535 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG - Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,244,627 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 26,535 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.38% of Simon Property Group worth $230,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 634.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,370,089 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,383,145,000 after buying an additional 6,366,711 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,112,111,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,384,133 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,573,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600,508 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,103,843 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $207,158,000 after acquiring an additional 486,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 1,329.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 468,497 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $86,723,000 after acquiring an additional 435,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $201.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group set a $220.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Evercore set a $208.00 price objective on Simon Property Group in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $208.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group Price Performance

NYSE SPG opened at $211.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.71. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.92 and a 52-week high of $220.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $68.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.31.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 70.60% and a return on equity of 104.54%. The business's revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.100-13.250 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 13.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. Simon Property Group's payout ratio is presently 62.54%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc NYSE: SPG is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties. Its core business activities include acquisition, development, leasing and property management of regional malls, outlet centers and mixed‑use retail destinations. The company operates retail brands that include high‑profile regional shopping centers and the Premium Outlets platform, and it provides services such as tenant leasing, marketing, property operations and capital projects to optimize asset performance.

Simon's portfolio spans a broad mix of enclosed malls, open‑air centers, outlet properties and mixed‑use developments, and the company pursues redevelopment and repositioning to adapt properties to changing consumer and retail trends.

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