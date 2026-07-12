Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 30,571 Shares of KB Home $KBH

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH - Free Report) by 953.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,776 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 30,571 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.05% of KB Home worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,050,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in KB Home in the fourth quarter worth $48,418,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 387.8% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 725,394 shares of the construction company's stock worth $40,919,000 after purchasing an additional 576,694 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 932,178 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $52,584,000 after buying an additional 471,598 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of KB Home by 519.2% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 353,739 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $19,954,000 after buying an additional 296,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company's stock.

Get KB Home alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KBH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on KB Home from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on KB Home from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Weiss Ratings cut KB Home from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of KB Home from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $60.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KBH

KB Home Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:KBH traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.33. 1,163,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,501,450. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $52.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.79. KB Home has a one year low of $44.03 and a one year high of $68.71. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.34.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.94%.The company's revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. KB Home's dividend payout ratio is 34.84%.

Key Headlines Impacting KB Home

Here are the key news stories impacting KB Home this week:

Positive Sentiment: KB Home opened several new communities this week, including Enclaves at Tumamoc in Tucson, Tobiano in southwest Las Vegas, and Greyhawk and Sparrow at Dutton Meadows in Santa Rosa, expanding its footprint in active housing markets and supporting future sales. KB HOME OPENS ENCLAVES AT TUMAMOC: HOMES PRICED FROM THE LOW $300Ks IN A CENTRAL TUCSON, ARIZONA LOCATION

KB Home opened several new communities this week, including Enclaves at Tumamoc in Tucson, Tobiano in southwest Las Vegas, and Greyhawk and Sparrow at Dutton Meadows in Santa Rosa, expanding its footprint in active housing markets and supporting future sales. Positive Sentiment: The company was named to TIME’s America’s Best Companies 2026 list, a reputational win that may reinforce KB Home’s brand with buyers and investors. KB HOME NAMED ONE OF AMERICA'S BEST COMPANIES BY TIME

The company was named to TIME’s America’s Best Companies 2026 list, a reputational win that may reinforce KB Home’s brand with buyers and investors. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised several forward earnings estimates for KB Home, including FY2026, FY2027, and FY2028, which can help support investor confidence in the company’s earnings trajectory. KB Home analyst estimate updates

Zacks Research raised several forward earnings estimates for KB Home, including FY2026, FY2027, and FY2028, which can help support investor confidence in the company’s earnings trajectory. Neutral Sentiment: KB Home declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share, underscoring capital return discipline, though the dividend announcement is not likely to be a major short-term stock catalyst. KB HOME DECLARES THIRD QUARTER 2026 DIVIDEND

KB Home declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share, underscoring capital return discipline, though the dividend announcement is not likely to be a major short-term stock catalyst. Negative Sentiment: The company’s most recent quarterly results showed earnings slightly below expectations and revenue down sharply year over year, which still hangs over the stock and may limit upside until housing demand or margins improve further.

KB Home Profile

KB Home is an American homebuilding company headquartered in Los Angeles, California. Founded in 1957, it was among the first homebuilders to go public, offering investors access to one of the nation's largest residential construction platforms. The company is structured to serve a broad spectrum of homebuyers, with a particular focus on first-time, first move-up and active adult segments. As a public company trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol KBH, KB Home draws on decades of experience in land acquisition, construction and community planning.

At its core, KB Home designs and constructs single-family detached and attached homes, townhomes and condominium units.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider KB Home, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and KB Home wasn't on the list.

While KB Home currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here