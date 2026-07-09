Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 40,134 Shares of Bunge Global SA $BG

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG - Free Report) by 76.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,925 shares of the basic materials company's stock after buying an additional 40,134 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC's holdings in Bunge Global were worth $8,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stance Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Bunge Global by 9,240.8% during the fourth quarter. Stance Capital LLC now owns 38,671 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 38,257 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors bought a new position in Bunge Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Bunge Global by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,430 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. bought a new position in Bunge Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Bunge Global by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,520 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bunge Global in a report on Friday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Bunge Global from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $132.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BG

Bunge Global Stock Up 3.7%

Shares of Bunge Global stock opened at $114.96 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.81. The stock has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Bunge Global SA has a 12 month low of $71.60 and a 12 month high of $134.87.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.86. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 0.85%.The firm had revenue of $21.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. Bunge Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.000-9.500 EPS. Research analysts predict that Bunge Global SA will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

About Bunge Global

Bunge Global is a leading agribusiness and food company that processes oilseeds and grains, produces sugar and bioenergy, and supplies fertilizers and other agricultural inputs. The company operates an integrated value chain that spans origination, processing, and distribution, enabling it to serve food processors, livestock producers, and retail customers worldwide. Through its network of processing plants, port terminals and logistics assets, Bunge handles a diverse portfolio of commodities, including soybeans, corn, wheat, vegetable oils, and sugarcane.

The company's core business activities are organized into agribusiness and food & ingredients segments.

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