Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 52,379 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) by 754.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,321 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 52,379 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.17% of Comfort Systems USA worth $55,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,922,000. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,677 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 230.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 57,199 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $53,383,000 after purchasing an additional 39,888 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 658.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,390 shares of the construction company's stock worth $5,031,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,357 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $26,465,000 after buying an additional 7,192 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

FIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $1,611.00 to $1,819.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Erste Group Bank began coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Glj Research began coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $2,001.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $2,200.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,991.50.

View Our Latest Report on FIX

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In other news, Director Franklin Myers sold 6,700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,954.47, for a total value of $13,094,949.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 62,115 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $121,401,904.05. This trade represents a 9.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 11,113 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,969.84, for a total transaction of $21,890,831.92. Following the sale, the insider owned 161,089 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $317,319,555.76. This represents a 6.45% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,778 shares of company stock worth $59,746,124. Insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Down 0.0%

FIX stock opened at $1,741.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $61.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.24 and a beta of 1.66. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $513.99 and a twelve month high of $2,073.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,884.63 and a 200-day moving average of $1,489.17.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $10.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.81 by $3.70. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.39 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 51.69% and a net margin of 12.07%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 43.39 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Comfort Systems USA's dividend payout ratio is currently 9.23%.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

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