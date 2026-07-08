Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 55,553 Shares of DaVita Inc. $DVA

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA - Free Report) by 71.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,080 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 55,553 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.20% of DaVita worth $15,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in DaVita by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,049 shares of the company's stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of DaVita by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,559 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. Sankala Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DaVita during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in DaVita in the 4th quarter worth approximately $451,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in DaVita by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,220 shares of the company's stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other DaVita news, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 51,471 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.10, for a total transaction of $9,887,579.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 132,434 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,440,571.40. This trade represents a 27.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 15,405 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.40, for a total value of $3,210,402.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 109,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,756,029.60. This represents a 12.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DVA has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of DaVita from $144.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Research upgraded DaVita from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on DaVita from $158.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of DaVita from $158.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $199.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DVA

DaVita Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $234.21 on Wednesday. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.00 and a 1 year high of $239.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.88. The company's 50-day moving average is $199.69 and its 200 day moving average is $158.21.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.54. DaVita had a negative return on equity of 270.37% and a net margin of 5.65%.The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. DaVita has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.100-15.200 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 15.07 earnings per share for the current year.

DaVita Profile

DaVita Inc NYSE: DVA is a leading provider of kidney care services, specializing in the management and operation of outpatient dialysis centers for patients with chronic kidney failure and end-stage renal disease. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company offers a comprehensive suite of treatment modalities, including in-center hemodialysis, peritoneal dialysis, and home dialysis therapies. In addition to its core dialysis services, DaVita provides patient education, nutritional counseling, vascular access management and related laboratory services to support kidney health and overall patient well-being.

Since its formation in the mid-1990s through a clinical management services spin-off, DaVita has expanded both organically and through strategic partnerships and acquisitions.

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