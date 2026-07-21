Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 57,693 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. $J

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J - Free Report) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 290,401 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 57,693 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.25% of Jacobs Solutions worth $36,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.3% in the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,455 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,496,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $286,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 41.5% during the first quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 41,598 shares of the company's stock worth $5,295,000 after buying an additional 12,195 shares during the period. Prossimo Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $382,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Down 1.7%

NYSE J opened at $129.56 on Tuesday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.68 and a 12-month high of $168.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.69.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.350 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. Jacobs Solutions's payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

Insider Transactions at Jacobs Solutions

In other news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez acquired 403 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $121.93 per share, with a total value of $49,137.79. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 12,251 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,493,764.43. This trade represents a 3.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert V. Pragada acquired 3,601 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $111.09 per share, with a total value of $400,035.09. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 333,755 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $37,076,842.95. The trade was a 1.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders bought 4,257 shares of company stock worth $477,651 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

J has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $149.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Jacobs Solutions from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $153.10.

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Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc, commonly known as Jacobs, is a global professional services firm that provides technical, engineering, scientific and project delivery expertise across a broad range of industries. Founded in 1947 by Joseph J. Jacobs in Pasadena, California, the company evolved from a regional engineering consultancy into a diversified provider of design, program and construction management, operations and maintenance, and scientific services for complex infrastructure and industrial programs.

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