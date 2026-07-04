Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 60,414 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Free Report) by 43.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,626 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 60,414 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.41% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $182,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on MPWR shares. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,000.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,500.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,599.17.

View Our Latest Report on MPWR

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $1,288.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.87, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.71. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $686.87 and a one year high of $1,714.09. The stock's 50-day moving average is $1,537.65 and its 200 day moving average is $1,259.07.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.20. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $804.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.04 EPS. Monolithic Power Systems's revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 20.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Monolithic Power Systems's payout ratio is currently 57.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,533.95, for a total transaction of $46,018.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,179 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,808,527.05. This represents a 2.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 486 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,680.00, for a total transaction of $816,480.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,384,000. This trade represents a 11.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 85,939 shares of company stock valued at $133,279,108 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company's stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems NASDAQ: MPWR is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS's product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

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