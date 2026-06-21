Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 66,680 Shares of Edison International $EIX

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,102,735 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 66,680 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.81% of Edison International worth $186,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Edison International by 170.3% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd increased its holdings in Edison International by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd now owns 605 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its position in Edison International by 100.0% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 742 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. raised its position in Edison International by 866.7% in the fourth quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 783 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Edison International

In other news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $37,650.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 34,212 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,576,163.60. This represents a 1.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Edison International Price Performance

Shares of EIX opened at $71.77 on Friday. Edison International has a 1 year low of $49.14 and a 1 year high of $76.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.80 and a 200-day moving average of $67.41.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.15 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 19.27%.During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Edison International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Edison International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Edison International from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an "underweight" rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Edison International currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $72.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EIX

Edison International Profile

Edison International is a publicly traded utility holding company based in Rosemead, California, whose principal subsidiary is Southern California Edison (SCE). As an electric utility holding company, Edison International oversees the delivery of electricity through SCE's integrated network of generation procurement, transmission and distribution infrastructure, serving millions of customers across central, coastal and southern California. The company's operations focus on reliable energy delivery, customer service, regulatory compliance and long-term infrastructure planning for a complex and high-demand service territory.

The company's activities include procuring and managing a diverse resource mix, maintaining and upgrading transmission and distribution systems, and implementing grid modernization projects.

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