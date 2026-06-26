Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 74,623 Shares of Entegris, Inc. $ENTG

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG - Free Report) by 138.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,339 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 74,623 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.08% of Entegris worth $10,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 31,400 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Entegris by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 33,918 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in Entegris by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Entegris by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,698 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Entegris by 7.5% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,154 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

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Entegris Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $176.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a PE ratio of 101.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.37. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.97 and a fifty-two week high of $186.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.66.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $811.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.72 million. Entegris had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Entegris has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.840 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Entegris's payout ratio is presently 23.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "sell" rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings upgraded Entegris from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $154.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ENTG

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James P. Lederer sold 3,569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $512,472.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,624,394.43. This represents a 16.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 6,848 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.23, for a total value of $1,021,927.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 54,961 shares in the company, valued at $8,201,830.03. The trade was a 11.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 107,867 shares of company stock valued at $15,215,629. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc is a leading provider of advanced materials and process control solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. The company develops and supplies a broad portfolio of products designed to ensure purity and reliability throughout the manufacturing process, helping customers address critical contamination and yield challenges.

Entegris's product offerings include high-purity chemicals and specialty materials, liquid and gas filtration and purification systems, and sophisticated wafer and chip handling solutions.

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