Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 86,722 Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM - Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 891,998 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 86,722 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.19% of Archer Daniels Midland worth $64,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the fourth quarter valued at $402,743,000. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 174.0% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 39,442 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 25,048 shares during the period. Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 399,047 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,941,000 after buying an additional 33,647 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 1,542.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 397,444 shares of the company's stock worth $22,849,000 after acquiring an additional 373,241 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,613 shares of the company's stock worth $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 14,829 shares during the period. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADM. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $75.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Archer Daniels Midland

Archer Daniels Midland Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock opened at $85.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a 1 year low of $52.96 and a 1 year high of $86.00. The firm has a market cap of $41.38 billion, a PE ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.27.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 1.34%.The firm had revenue of $20.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.150-4.70 EPS. Analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer Daniels Midland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. Archer Daniels Midland's payout ratio is presently 93.27%.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) is a global agricultural processor and food-ingredient provider that sources, transports and processes oilseeds, corn, wheat and other agricultural commodities. The company operates large-scale crushing, refining and processing facilities that produce vegetable oils, protein meals, corn sweeteners, starches, ethanol, animal feeds and a wide range of food and industrial ingredients. ADM also develops specialty ingredients and solutions for human and animal nutrition, food and beverage formulation, and industrial applications such as bio-based materials and renewable fuels.

ADM's business combines commodity origination and merchandising with downstream manufacturing and ingredient formulation.

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