Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys New Stake in NBT Bancorp Inc. $NBTB

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,827 shares of the bank's stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $4,886,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 195.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 71,852 shares of the bank's stock valued at $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 47,550 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in NBT Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $988,000. Financial Planning Hawaii Inc. acquired a new position in NBT Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $641,000. Finally, Shelter Rock Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $505,000. 58.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ruth H. Mahoney sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total transaction of $233,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,428 shares in the company, valued at $765,544.80. The trade was a 23.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heidi M. Hoeller sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $100,863.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 11,560 shares in the company, valued at $555,226.80. This represents a 15.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 2.99% of the company's stock.

NBT Bancorp Trading Up 2.1%

NBT Bancorp stock opened at $53.64 on Wednesday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $48.69 and its 200-day moving average is $45.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.19 and a 1 year high of $54.02. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.48.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.01). NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 22.58% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $186.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.81 million. On average, equities analysts expect that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

NBT Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This is an increase from NBT Bancorp's previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. NBT Bancorp's payout ratio is presently 42.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NBTB shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Hovde Group lowered their price objective on NBT Bancorp from $47.00 to $46.50 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on NBT Bancorp from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $51.50.

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Trending Headlines about NBT Bancorp

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NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp, Inc NASDAQ: NBTB is the bank holding company for NBT Bank, N.A., a full-service commercial bank that serves both individual and corporate clients across the Northeastern United States. Through its branch network and digital channels, the company offers a comprehensive range of commercial banking services, including business lending, treasury management, cash management and specialized industry financing. Its consumer banking platform provides checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, home mortgages, home equity lines of credit and other lending solutions tailored to meet personal and household financial needs.

In addition to traditional banking, NBT Bancorp delivers wealth management and fiduciary services through its trust division, offering investment advisory, trust administration, retirement planning and estate settlement.

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