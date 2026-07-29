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Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys New Stake in NCR Atleos Corporation $NATL

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
NCR Atleos logo with Manufacturing background
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Key Points

  • HSBC Holdings purchased 26,593 shares of NCR Atleos in the first quarter, valued at approximately $1.15 million. Institutional investors collectively own 88.66% of the company.
  • NCR Atleos recently reported quarterly revenue of $1.04 billion, up 6.5% year over year, but earnings per share of $0.65 missed analysts’ $0.89 estimate.
  • NATL shares opened at $47.13, near their 52-week high of $48.50. Analysts maintain a consensus “Hold” rating, with an average price target of $50.27.
  • Interested in NCR Atleos? Here are five stocks we like better.

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in NCR Atleos Corporation (NYSE:NATL - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 26,593 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,153,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in NCR Atleos by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 124,694 shares of the company's stock worth $3,558,000 after buying an additional 5,946 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of NCR Atleos in the 2nd quarter valued at about $891,000. CW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NCR Atleos during the 2nd quarter worth about $262,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of NCR Atleos during the 2nd quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in NCR Atleos by 192.7% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 35,638 shares of the company's stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 23,463 shares during the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NCR Atleos Stock Up 0.2%

NATL opened at $47.13 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $44.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.98. NCR Atleos Corporation has a one year low of $26.59 and a one year high of $48.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.60.

NCR Atleos (NYSE:NATL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter. NCR Atleos had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 78.64%. The business's revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NCR Atleos Corporation will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NATL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded NCR Atleos from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. DA Davidson reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of NCR Atleos in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of NCR Atleos from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $50.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NATL

About NCR Atleos

(Free Report)

NCR Atleos Corporation operates as a financial technology company in the United States, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Self-Service Banking, Network, and Telecommunications & Technology (T&T). The Self-Service Banking segment offers solutions, including a line of automated teller machine (ATM) and interactive teller machine (ITM) hardware and software, as well as related installation, maintenance, and managed and professional services; and solutions to manage and run the ATM channel end-to-end for financial institutions comprising back office, cash management, software management and ATM deployment, and others.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for NCR Atleos (NYSE:NATL)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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