Hsbc Holdings PLC Cuts Holdings in RingCentral, Inc. $RNG

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG - Free Report) by 32.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,670 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 32,775 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.08% of RingCentral worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 269.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the software maker's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,025 shares of the software maker's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in RingCentral by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the software maker's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in RingCentral by 598.3% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of RingCentral in a report on Friday, July 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on RingCentral from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on RingCentral from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RingCentral currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $44.40.

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Trending Headlines about RingCentral

Here are the key news stories impacting RingCentral this week:

Positive Sentiment: RingCentral reported Q2 EPS of $1.22 versus $1.16 expected and revenue of $657.0 million versus $650.5 million expected, showing a solid beat on both the top and bottom lines. RingCentral Q2 Earnings Report

RingCentral reported Q2 EPS of $1.22 versus $1.16 expected and revenue of $657.0 million versus $650.5 million expected, showing a solid beat on both the top and bottom lines. Positive Sentiment: The company raised Q3 2026 guidance to EPS of $1.25-$1.30 and revenue of $664 million-$670 million, both above consensus, and lifted FY 2026 EPS guidance to $4.96-$5.10. RingCentral Financial Results

The company raised Q3 2026 guidance to EPS of $1.25-$1.30 and revenue of $664 million-$670 million, both above consensus, and lifted FY 2026 EPS guidance to $4.96-$5.10. Positive Sentiment: Management and recent commentary point to stronger subscription growth, higher margins, and expanding AI adoption, which are supporting the improved growth outlook. Zacks Q2 Earnings Article

Management and recent commentary point to stronger subscription growth, higher margins, and expanding AI adoption, which are supporting the improved growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: RingCentral also announced a 66.7% increase in its quarterly dividend to $0.125 per share, signaling confidence in cash generation and capital returns. Insider Monkey Article

RingCentral also announced a 66.7% increase in its quarterly dividend to $0.125 per share, signaling confidence in cash generation and capital returns. Neutral Sentiment: Mizuho raised its price target to $40 but kept a neutral rating, which is below the current trading level and suggests some caution on valuation. Mizuho Price Target Update

Mizuho raised its price target to $40 but kept a neutral rating, which is below the current trading level and suggests some caution on valuation. Neutral Sentiment: Rosenblatt reaffirmed a buy rating with a $50 target, broadly reinforcing the positive post-earnings sentiment. Rosenblatt Rating Update

RingCentral Trading Up 25.1%

Shares of RNG stock opened at $48.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 38.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.14. RingCentral, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.59 and a twelve month high of $50.14.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $657.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.53 million. RingCentral had a net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 34.98%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. RingCentral has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.960-5.100 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.300 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

RingCentral Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from RingCentral's previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. RingCentral's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Amy Guggenheim Shenkan sold 1,265 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $51,346.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 29,372 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,192,209.48. This trade represents a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Tarun Arora sold 3,615 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $155,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 68,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,928,300. This trade represents a 5.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 44,498 shares of company stock worth $1,892,586 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company's stock.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc is a leading provider of cloud-based business communications and collaboration solutions. The company’s flagship platform delivers unified communications as a service (UCaaS), integrating voice over IP (VoIP) phone systems, video conferencing, team messaging and SMS into a single, cloud-native application. In addition to its UCaaS offering, RingCentral provides contact center as a service (CCaaS) capabilities, enabling organizations to manage customer interactions across voice, email, chat and social channels from a centralized dashboard.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Belmont, California, RingCentral went public on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker RNG in 2013.

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