Hsbc Holdings PLC Cuts Position in Corteva, Inc. $CTVA

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA - Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,354,768 shares of the company's stock after selling 178,269 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.20% of Corteva worth $90,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company's stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,259 shares of the company's stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the company's stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL now owns 18,035 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Corteva by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 3,361 shares of the company's stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Corteva from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Corteva from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price objective on Corteva from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $88.81.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Corteva

Corteva Stock Down 0.0%

CTVA stock opened at $78.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.64 and a 200 day moving average of $75.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.55 billion, a PE ratio of 46.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.53 and a 52 week high of $85.63.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.32. Corteva had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Corteva's revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Corteva has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.700 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Corteva's payout ratio is 42.35%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc NYSE: CTVA is an independent global agriculture company that was established as a publicly traded firm in mid‑2019 following the separation of the agriculture businesses from DowDuPont. The company focuses on delivering technologies and products that help farmers increase productivity and manage crop health. Corteva's operations combine seed genetics, crop protection chemistries, digital tools and biological solutions to address the full cycle of crop production.

Core business activities include research and development of seed genetics and trait technologies, formulation and sale of crop protection products (such as herbicides, insecticides and fungicides), and the development of seed treatments and biologicals.

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