Hsbc Holdings PLC Cuts Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation $BAH

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH - Free Report) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,831 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 27,802 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.07% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $7,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EJMK Ventures LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,528,226 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $550,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,906 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 822,044 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $69,348,000 after purchasing an additional 94,434 shares in the last quarter. Strive Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at about $367,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,083,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BAH shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $88.00 to $69.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Weiss Ratings raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $83.58.

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Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of BAH opened at $62.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The firm's 50-day moving average is $72.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.92. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a twelve month low of $59.50 and a twelve month high of $120.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.36.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 76.07%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY 2027 guidance at 6.000-6.350 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 10th. Booz Allen Hamilton's payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation is a publicly traded management and technology consulting firm headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company provides a wide range of professional services and solutions in strategy, analytics, digital transformation, engineering and cyber security. Its expertise spans from supporting federal civilian agencies to defense, intelligence and homeland security organizations, as well as select commercial industries.

Key offerings include data analytics and artificial intelligence applications, software development and modernization, systems integration, and cyber risk management.

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