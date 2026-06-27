Hsbc Holdings PLC Decreases Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. $AAL

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL - Free Report) by 51.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 405,573 shares of the airline's stock after selling 432,313 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.06% of American Airlines Group worth $6,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 49.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 13,670,800 shares of the airline's stock valued at $153,660,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500,897 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,803,168 shares of the airline's stock worth $196,323,000 after purchasing an additional 159,844 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,934,622 shares of the airline's stock valued at $106,306,000 after purchasing an additional 225,599 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,483,781 shares of the airline's stock valued at $99,396,000 after purchasing an additional 406,393 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,869,928 shares of the airline's stock valued at $74,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,239 shares during the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAL. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $12.50 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $16.47.

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American Airlines Group Stock Up 1.7%

NASDAQ AAL opened at $17.87 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $18.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.65 and a beta of 1.35. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $13.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.57.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The airline reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.36%.The firm's revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. American Airlines Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at -0.400-1.100 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at -0.200-0.200 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Key American Airlines Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting American Airlines Group this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at American Airlines Group

In other news, COO David Seymour sold 69,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $1,178,831.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,025,489 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,433,313. This represents a 6.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc is a leading global airline holding company headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. Formed in December 2013 through the merger of AMR Corporation (parent of American Airlines) and US Airways Group, the company operates one of the world's largest passenger and cargo networks. Its subsidiaries include American Airlines, which provides mainline service, and American Eagle, a network of regional carriers operating short- and medium-haul routes on behalf of the mainline carrier.

The company offers scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo to more than 350 destinations in over 50 countries.

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