Hsbc Holdings PLC Decreases Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK - Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 387,324 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 6,684 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.28% of Verisk Analytics worth $86,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Reflection Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company's stock.

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Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $188.35 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.94 and a 52-week high of $308.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $176.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $782.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.62 million. Verisk Analytics had a negative return on equity of 2,405.75% and a net margin of 29.34%.Verisk Analytics's quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.450-7.750 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Verisk Analytics's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.44%.

Insider Activity

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 6,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total transaction of $1,201,666.95. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 69,098 shares in the company, valued at $12,273,877.74. This represents a 8.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 2,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.99, for a total transaction of $408,776.64. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,776,741.32. The trade was a 12.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,907 shares of company stock worth $2,994,338. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $234.87.

Read Our Latest Analysis on VRSK

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc NASDAQ: VRSK is a data analytics and decision‑support provider that helps organizations assess and manage risk. The company supplies data, predictive models and software to customers in insurance, reinsurance, financial services, government, energy and other commercial markets. Its offerings are designed to support underwriting, pricing, claims management, catastrophe modeling, fraud detection and regulatory compliance, enabling clients to make more informed operational and strategic decisions.

Verisk's product portfolio combines large proprietary datasets with analytics platforms and industry‑specific applications.

Further Reading

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