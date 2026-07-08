Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. $BURL

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL - Free Report) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,846 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 13,799 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.12% of Burlington Stores worth $21,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BURL. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 14.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 302 shares of the company's stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 1,604.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,449 shares of the company's stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the company's stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,459 shares of the company's stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 1,033.2% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 10,754 shares of the company's stock worth $2,502,000 after buying an additional 9,805 shares during the last quarter.

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Burlington Stores Stock Performance

NYSE:BURL opened at $316.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.16. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $240.49 and a 52-week high of $351.85. The firm has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.46. The business's fifty day moving average is $317.80 and its 200 day moving average is $312.33.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.21. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 39.93% and a net margin of 5.24%.The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Burlington Stores has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.200 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.800 EPS. Research analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Burlington Stores

In other Burlington Stores news, insider Matthew Pasch sold 3,773 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.21, for a total value of $1,196,833.33. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,523 shares in the company, valued at $2,069,160.83. This represents a 36.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen Ferroni sold 2,343 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.22, for a total value of $790,106.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 1,391 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $469,073.02. This trade represents a 62.75% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 28,714 shares of company stock valued at $9,661,022 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BURL shares. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $435.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Friday, May 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $365.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $374.00 to $351.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $353.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BURL

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc is an American off-price retailer that sells apparel and home goods at discounted prices. The company's merchandise assortment includes clothing for women, men and children, plus baby products, footwear, accessories, beauty items, toys and home décor. Burlington's merchandising strategy focuses on offering branded and private-label goods at lower prices than traditional department stores by sourcing excess inventory, closeouts and opportunistic buys from manufacturers and other retailers.

The business traces its roots to the Burlington Coat Factory name established in the early 1970s and has since evolved into a broader off-price retailer that carries a wide range of seasonal and everyday merchandise.

See Also

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