Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Holdings in Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,657 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 9,969 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC's holdings in Nebius Group were worth $8,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nebius Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the company's stock worth $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nebius Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 4,774 shares of the company's stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Nebius Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,584 shares of the company's stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Nebius Group by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Nebius Group by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the company's stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.90% of the company's stock.

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Nebius Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIS opened at $240.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.52 and a beta of 4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 8.33 and a quick ratio of 8.33. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $211.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.75. Nebius Group N.V. has a 12 month low of $43.89 and a 12 month high of $299.86.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $375.13 million. Nebius Group had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 95.27%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 684.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Boaz Tal sold 5,100 shares of Nebius Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.39, for a total transaction of $1,016,889.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 80,754 shares in the company, valued at $16,101,540.06. The trade was a 5.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director John Wilson Iv Boynton sold 5,812 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $1,472,121.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 378,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,912,057.85. The trade was a 1.51% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 700,710 shares of company stock valued at $132,153,501.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NBIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nebius Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Nebius Group from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Nebius Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nebius Group from $126.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BWS Financial lifted their price target on Nebius Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $203.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NBIS

Nebius Group Profile

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

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