Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated $HR

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR - Free Report) by 45.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 783,371 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 246,480 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.22% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $13,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aberdeen Group plc lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 391,201 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $6,631,000 after purchasing an additional 81,273 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $31,810,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3,394.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 70,167 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 68,159 shares in the last quarter. Bayhunt Capital LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $6,216,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 669,707 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $11,352,000 after buying an additional 36,961 shares during the last quarter.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $21.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on Healthcare Realty Trust

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Amanda L. Callaway sold 25,767 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $524,873.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 109,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,239,762.98. The trade was a 18.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of HR opened at $21.30 on Thursday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $21.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.40 and a 200 day moving average of $18.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.73 and a beta of 0.98.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $275.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.01 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 17.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. The company's revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Healthcare Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.590-1.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. Healthcare Realty Trust's payout ratio is currently -165.52%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust NYSE: HR is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, acquisition and management of outpatient medical facilities. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, the company's portfolio is focused primarily on medical office buildings and outpatient healthcare properties that serve hospitals, health systems and other healthcare providers. Its business model centers on securing long-term, triple-net leases to generate stable income streams from a diversified tenant base.

The company's properties are located across key metropolitan markets in the United States, including major healthcare hubs in the Southeast, Southwest and in select coastal regions.

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