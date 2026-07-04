Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Position in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,324,110 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 209,897 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.31% of Zoetis worth $166,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J. Stern & Co. LLP increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 12,431.2% during the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 24,069,492 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,028,423,000 after acquiring an additional 23,877,416 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $734,425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Zoetis by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,780,974 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,011,802,000 after acquiring an additional 5,474,210 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,932,787 shares of the company's stock worth $622,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,578 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 269.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,387,059 shares of the company's stock worth $300,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740,113 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other news, Director Frank A. Damelio bought 6,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $501,343.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 21,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,617,718.62. This trade represents a 44.91% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael B. Mccallister acquired 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.76 per share, with a total value of $233,280.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 24,524 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,906,986.24. This represents a 13.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have purchased 11,650 shares of company stock valued at $886,384 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of ZTS opened at $74.73 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.47 and a fifty-two week high of $161.77. The company has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.75. The business's 50-day moving average is $84.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.07). Zoetis had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 66.85%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.850-7.000 EPS. Research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Zoetis's dividend payout ratio is currently 35.16%.

Zoetis News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Zoetis this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZTS. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $150.00 to $104.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Zoetis from $145.00 to $112.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Argus reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Zoetis from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $126.92.

View Our Latest Research Report on Zoetis

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc NYSE: ZTS is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company's offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

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