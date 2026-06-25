Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Stake in Crane $CR

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Crane (NYSE:CR - Free Report) by 92.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,556 shares of the conglomerate's stock after purchasing an additional 54,619 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.20% of Crane worth $21,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its position in shares of Crane by 314.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 74,801 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $13,774,000 after acquiring an additional 56,768 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Crane by 44.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 183,787 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $33,843,000 after purchasing an additional 56,324 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Crane by 23.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,480 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $6,165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,258 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Crane in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,709,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Crane by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 917,679 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $169,282,000 after purchasing an additional 35,441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company's stock.

Get Crane alerts: Sign Up

Crane Stock Performance

NYSE CR opened at $214.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.43. Crane has a 12-month low of $159.58 and a 12-month high of $217.46. The firm has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Crane (NYSE:CR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.21. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%.The firm had revenue of $696.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Crane has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.650-6.850 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Crane Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Crane's payout ratio is 18.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Susan D. Lynch acquired 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $177.38 per share, for a total transaction of $26,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 370 shares of the company's stock, valued at $65,630.60. This trade represents a 68.18% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on CR. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Crane from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Crane from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Crane in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Crane from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crane has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $226.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Crane

Crane Profile

Crane Co, headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, is a diversified manufacturer of engineered industrial products serving customers around the world. The company operates through two primary segments: Aerospace & Electronics and Engineered Materials. Its Aerospace & Electronics division designs and produces valves, fittings, manifolds, and filtration systems for aircraft fuel, hydraulics, and environmental control systems. The Engineered Materials segment focuses on advanced polymers, heat exchangers, and specialized composite solutions for industries including chemical processing, semiconductor manufacturing, and power generation.

With roots dating back to its founding in 1855 in Chicago by R.T.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Crane, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Crane wasn't on the list.

While Crane currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here