Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. $DT

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT - Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 243,259 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 26,129 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.08% of Dynatrace worth $10,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,008 shares of the company's stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 174.9% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 42,046 shares of the company's stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 26,752 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 410,484 shares of the company's stock worth $17,790,000 after purchasing an additional 128,056 shares during the period. Kera Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at about $661,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DT. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $47.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Dynatrace

Dynatrace Price Performance

DT stock opened at $43.87 on Thursday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a one year low of $31.64 and a one year high of $56.65. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 81.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.27.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $531.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $521.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Dynatrace has set its FY 2027 guidance at 1.930-1.950 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.440-0.450 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace Profile

Dynatrace is a global software intelligence company specializing in application performance management (APM), cloud infrastructure monitoring, and digital experience management. Its flagship offering, the Dynatrace Software Intelligence Platform, leverages artificial intelligence to provide real-time observability across distributed environments, including on-premises data centers, private clouds, public clouds and hybrid deployments. Organizations rely on Dynatrace to detect anomalies, troubleshoot performance issues and optimize end-user experiences through automated root-cause analysis powered by the company's engine, Davis.

The Dynatrace platform comprises modules for full-stack application monitoring, digital experience monitoring, infrastructure monitoring and business analytics.

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