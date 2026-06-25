Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Stock Position in American Homes 4 Rent $AMH

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH - Free Report) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 715,469 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 139,563 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.20% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $22,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Kera Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $527,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,161,646 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $197,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,912 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 44,196 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 27,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 192.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 73,865 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,371,000 after buying an additional 48,627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company's stock.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts: Sign Up

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Up 0.8%

NYSE:AMH opened at $32.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company's fifty day moving average price is $31.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.93. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $27.22 and a 1-year high of $36.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.81.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $472.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.62 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.950 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. American Homes 4 Rent's dividend payout ratio is presently 107.32%.

Insider Activity at American Homes 4 Rent

In related news, Director Jack E. Corrigan bought 2,041 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.53 per share, with a total value of $48,024.73. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,010. The trade was a 13.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought a total of 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $117,024 in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a "buy" rating and a $37.50 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $38.50 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.50 to $33.50 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $35.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMH

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

American Homes 4 Rent NYSE: AMH is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development and management of single-family rental homes. Since its initial public offering in April 2013, the company has focused on building a large-scale, professionally managed portfolio of homes designed to meet the needs of today's renters. Its business model emphasizes the acquisition of well-located properties coupled with consistent, in-house property management to drive occupancy and long-term value.

As of the most recent reporting, American Homes 4 Rent owns and operates tens of thousands of homes across the United States, with concentration in key Sun Belt and high-growth markets.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider American Homes 4 Rent, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and American Homes 4 Rent wasn't on the list.

While American Homes 4 Rent currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here