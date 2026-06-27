Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Stock Position in Kilroy Realty Corporation $KRC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC - Free Report) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,370 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 32,129 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.17% of Kilroy Realty worth $7,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 524.8% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,973 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,017 shares in the last quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 18,391 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 6,016 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 386.6% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 231,726 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $8,660,000 after buying an additional 184,106 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 72,512 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 10,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 393,798 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $13,578,000 after acquiring an additional 26,817 shares during the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Kilroy Realty Price Performance

NYSE:KRC opened at $37.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.14. The stock's fifty day moving average is $35.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.09. Kilroy Realty Corporation has a 52 week low of $27.36 and a 52 week high of $45.03.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.30). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $270.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.08 million. The business's revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Kilroy Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.490-3.630 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Corporation will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.7%. Kilroy Realty's dividend payout ratio is presently 118.68%.

Insider Transactions at Kilroy Realty

In related news, President Justin William Smart sold 10,848 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $419,926.08. Following the sale, the president directly owned 519,872 shares in the company, valued at $20,124,245.12. The trade was a 2.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lauren N. Stadler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $103,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 15,456 shares of the company's stock, valued at $535,550.40. The trade was a 16.25% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Kilroy Realty from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Evercore raised Kilroy Realty from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 8th. Bank of America upgraded Kilroy Realty from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a $44.00 price objective on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $37.87.

View Our Latest Report on Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation NYSE: KRC is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and management of high‐quality office and mixed‐use properties along the U.S. West Coast. The company's portfolio encompasses major urban markets including Los Angeles, San Diego, the San Francisco Bay Area and Seattle. Kilroy Realty targets properties in transit‐oriented submarkets, blending workplace space with retail, residential and hospitality amenities to create vibrant, walkable neighborhoods.

Founded in the mid‐20th century by members of the Kilroy family, the company evolved from a regional landlord into one of the leading West Coast office landlords.

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