Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $112.07 Million Stake in Fortive Corporation $FTV

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV - Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,026,810 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 133,447 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.66% of Fortive worth $112,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTV. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Fortive by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 42,595,794 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,086,768,000 after buying an additional 9,422,189 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter worth $491,928,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Fortive by 102,687.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,487,060 shares of the technology company's stock worth $413,361,000 after acquiring an additional 7,479,776 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 28.7% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 20,483,680 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,003,495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571,056 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Fortive by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,046,352 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,106,760,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company's stock.

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Fortive Price Performance

NYSE:FTV opened at $62.70 on Friday. Fortive Corporation has a 52-week low of $46.34 and a 52-week high of $63.40. The company has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $60.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.85.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 12.84%.The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Fortive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive Corporation will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase 20,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. Fortive's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortive

In other news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 47,557 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $2,891,941.17. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 87,780 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,337,901.80. This represents a 35.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on FTV. Argus raised Fortive from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fortive from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Fortive in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Research cut Fortive from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Fortive from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $61.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FTV

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation NYSE: FTV is a diversified industrial technology company headquartered in Everett, Washington. The company was created through a spin‑off from Danaher Corporation in 2016 and has since focused on building a portfolio of professional instrumentation and industrial technology businesses. In 2020 Fortive completed a further portfolio separation with the spin‑off of Vontier, concentrating Fortive's activities on higher‑margin instrumentation, software and services.

Fortive's operations center on professional test and measurement, sensing and monitoring, software‑enabled solutions, and lifecycle services that support industrial and commercial customers.

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