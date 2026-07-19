Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $114.41 Million Stock Holdings in Aon plc $AON

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON - Free Report) by 91.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 354,158 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 169,479 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.17% of AON worth $114,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. acquired a new position in AON in the fourth quarter valued at $4,305,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in AON by 1,640.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 143,163 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $50,519,000 after acquiring an additional 134,937 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of AON by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 333,454 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $117,669,000 after acquiring an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. TABR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,278,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AON by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,552 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $13,251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AON shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on AON from $404.00 to $400.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $389.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of AON from $409.00 to $406.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of AON from $416.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AON from $412.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $404.56.

View Our Latest Research Report on AON

Insider Activity at AON

In other news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 15,354 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,527,440. The trade was a 3.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AON Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE AON opened at $366.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $304.59 and a 52 week high of $381.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $332.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $331.19. The company has a market cap of $78.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.71.

AON (NYSE:AON - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.37 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.97 billion. AON had a return on equity of 43.50% and a net margin of 22.54%.AON's quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aon plc will post 19.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. AON's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.00%.

AON Profile

Aon plc is a global professional services firm that provides a broad suite of risk, retirement and health solutions to corporations, institutions and individuals. The company operates primarily as an insurance broker and risk adviser, helping clients identify, quantify and transfer risk across property, casualty, cyber and other areas. Aon also offers reinsurance brokerage and capital market solutions that connect insurers, reinsurers and corporate buyers.

In addition to traditional brokerage activities, Aon delivers consulting and outsourcing services in areas such as human capital, benefits, and retirement plan design and administration.

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