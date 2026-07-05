Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $115.22 Million Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD - Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 466,254 shares of the basic materials company's stock after acquiring an additional 25,977 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.21% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $115,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3,233.3% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company's stock.

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Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE:APD opened at $313.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $69.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.73. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $229.11 and a 52 week high of $314.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $290.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.91.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 16.91%.The company's revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.000-13.250 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.250-3.350 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a $1.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $7.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Air Products and Chemicals's payout ratio is currently 76.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 2,714 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.76, for a total value of $824,404.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 14,212 shares in the company, valued at $4,317,037.12. This represents a 16.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on APD shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised Air Products and Chemicals from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $344.00 price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $324.82.

View Our Latest Report on Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc is a global supplier of industrial gases and related equipment and services, headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The company produces and delivers atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon, as well as specialty and process gases used across a wide range of industrial applications. Air Products designs, builds and operates gas production facilities, merchant distribution networks and on-site gas systems for customers that require reliable, high-purity gases and integrated supply solutions.

The company's product and service portfolio includes packaged and bulk gas supply, pipeline distribution, on-site generation, gas handling and storage equipment, and engineered systems for gas liquefaction and purification.

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