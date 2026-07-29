Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $1.16 Million Position in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. $REYN

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN - Free Report) by 63.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,307 shares of the company's stock after selling 97,923 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC's holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in REYN. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.2% in the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 113,165 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,974 shares of the company's stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter worth about $280,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 4,657.9% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,808 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $515,000. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Reynolds Consumer Products Price Performance

REYN opened at $25.81 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.79. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.44 and a 52 week high of $27.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.54.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $877.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $822.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Reynolds Consumer Products has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.570-1.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.390-0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. Reynolds Consumer Products's dividend payout ratio is currently 58.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $24.00 price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $25.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products, Inc NASDAQ: REYN is a leading North American manufacturer and marketer of household consumer products. The company specializes in food storage and cooking solutions, including aluminum foil, plastic wrap, food storage containers and disposable tableware. Its core portfolio features well-known brands such as Reynolds Wrap aluminum foil, Hefty storage containers and trash bags, and Fastfold paper plates.

The company operates through a network of manufacturing and distribution facilities across North America, Latin America, Europe and the Asia Pacific region.

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