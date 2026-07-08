Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $12.90 Million Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. $CHKP

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP - Free Report) by 56.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,340 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 25,105 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.06% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $12,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Modern Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 241 shares of the technology company's stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 1,353 shares of the technology company's stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. RIA Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 745 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Check Point Software Technologies

In other news, Director Yoav Chelouche sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total transaction of $3,507,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,242.24. This trade represents a 86.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 29.00% of the company's stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

Shares of CHKP opened at $138.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.83. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $112.23 and a 52-week high of $232.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.49.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $668.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.55 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 38.37% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The firm's revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.050-10.850 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $168.00 price objective on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $157.00 to $135.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $150.26.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CHKP

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is an Israeli-founded cybersecurity company that develops, markets and supports a broad portfolio of network, cloud and endpoint security products. Founded in 1993, the company was an early pioneer of stateful inspection firewall technology and later developed a modular “software blade” approach that allowed customers to combine protection capabilities. Check Point's product set spans physical and virtual security appliances, software and cloud-native services designed to prevent cyberattacks, protect data and simplify security management for enterprises and service providers.

Key product families include Quantum Security Gateways (on-premises and hybrid appliances), CloudGuard (cloud security posture and workload protection), Harmony (endpoint, remote access and unified endpoint security), and SandBlast (advanced threat prevention and sandboxing).

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