Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $13.04 Million Stake in Wayfair Inc. $W

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W - Free Report) by 215.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,707 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 88,567 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.10% of Wayfair worth $13,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Piper Sandler & CO. bought a new stake in Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Havemeyer Place LP acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 393.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 819 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $110.00 target price on Wayfair in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Wayfair from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Research raised Wayfair from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Truist Financial set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Wayfair from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $99.68.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wayfair

Insider Activity at Wayfair

In other news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 113,863 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total value of $8,823,243.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 435,274 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,729,382.26. This trade represents a 20.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Steven Conine sold 112,861 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $8,746,727.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 436,212 shares in the company, valued at $33,806,430. This represents a 20.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 245,925 shares of company stock worth $19,183,749 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.44% of the company's stock.

Wayfair News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Wayfair this week:

Wayfair Stock Performance

Wayfair stock opened at $93.37 on Wednesday. Wayfair Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.07 and a 52-week high of $119.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.22. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.90, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 2.96.

Wayfair (NYSE:W - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.26. Wayfair had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a negative return on equity of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wayfair Profile

Wayfair Inc NYSE: W is an e-commerce company focused on home furnishings and décor. Through its platform, Wayfair offers a broad assortment of furniture, lighting, home textiles, kitchenware and decorative accessories. The company's portfolio includes flagship sites such as Wayfair.com, as well as specialty retail brands like Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane and Perigold, each catering to distinct design styles and price points.

Founded in 2002 by Niraj Shah and Steve Conine under the name CSN Stores, the business rebranded as Wayfair in 2011 and went public in 2014.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding W? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W - Free Report).

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