Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. $ESE

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE - Free Report) by 263.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,907 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after buying an additional 5,006 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC's holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in ESCO Technologies by 97,963,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,938,911 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $574,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938,908 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,050,093 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $205,178,000 after purchasing an additional 158,949 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 103.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 902,956 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $176,429,000 after purchasing an additional 458,980 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 633,821 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $123,861,000 after purchasing an additional 20,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1,204.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 432,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $91,210,000 after purchasing an additional 398,926 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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ESCO Technologies Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:ESE opened at $328.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $317.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.37. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.92 and a 1 year high of $362.15.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $309.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $307.88 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 24.69%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. ESCO Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.150 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.250 EPS. Analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

ESCO Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. ESCO Technologies's payout ratio is presently 2.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ESE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded ESCO Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of ESCO Technologies in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ESCO Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $410.00.

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About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Inc is a diversified manufacturer of engineered products and systems designed to meet customers' critical performance requirements in the test, measurement, control, and filtration of data, fluids, and gases. The company serves a wide range of end markets, including commercial aerospace, defense, industrial, medical, and communication network sectors. ESCO's solutions are tailored to environments where reliability, precision and regulatory compliance are paramount.

Operating through multiple business segments, ESCO Technologies delivers test and measurement instruments such as RF and microwave components, signal distribution systems, and integrated test enclosures that support defense and aerospace programs.

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