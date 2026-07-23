Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $13.96 Million Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. $BURL

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL - Free Report) by 43.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,919 shares of the company's stock after selling 32,927 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.07% of Burlington Stores worth $13,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BURL. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 787 shares of the company's stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 110 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 585 shares of the company's stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the company's stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 251 shares of the company's stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Stock Down 0.2%

BURL stock opened at $354.14 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $324.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $316.56. The company has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.16. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $240.49 and a fifty-two week high of $361.21.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.21. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 39.93% and a net margin of 5.24%.The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Burlington Stores has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.200 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.800 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Stephen Ferroni sold 2,343 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.22, for a total value of $790,106.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 1,391 shares in the company, valued at $469,073.02. This represents a 62.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew Pasch sold 3,773 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.21, for a total value of $1,196,833.33. Following the transaction, the insider owned 6,523 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,069,160.83. This trade represents a 36.65% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,714 shares of company stock worth $9,661,022. Insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BURL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $365.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $367.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $353.56.

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Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc is an American off-price retailer that sells apparel and home goods at discounted prices. The company's merchandise assortment includes clothing for women, men and children, plus baby products, footwear, accessories, beauty items, toys and home décor. Burlington's merchandising strategy focuses on offering branded and private-label goods at lower prices than traditional department stores by sourcing excess inventory, closeouts and opportunistic buys from manufacturers and other retailers.

The business traces its roots to the Burlington Coat Factory name established in the early 1970s and has since evolved into a broader off-price retailer that carries a wide range of seasonal and everyday merchandise.

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