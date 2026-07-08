Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $15.14 Million Holdings in Chord Energy Corporation $CHRD

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHRD - Free Report) by 169.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,220 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 103,202 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.29% of Chord Energy worth $15,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHRD. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 6,714.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 709,086 shares of the company's stock worth $68,675,000 after acquiring an additional 698,680 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Chord Energy by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,218,167 shares of the company's stock valued at $112,927,000 after purchasing an additional 561,899 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chord Energy by 210.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 734,225 shares of the company's stock valued at $71,110,000 after purchasing an additional 497,789 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Chord Energy by 186.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 501,170 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,801,000 after purchasing an additional 326,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Chord Energy by 19.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,705,153 shares of the company's stock worth $169,441,000 after purchasing an additional 282,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Chord Energy from $114.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Friday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $189.00 price objective on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $155.92.

View Our Latest Report on CHRD

Chord Energy Trading Up 4.7%

CHRD stock opened at $116.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Chord Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $84.25 and a twelve month high of $151.95. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.40 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.24 and a 200-day moving average of $119.28.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.21 billion. Chord Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.06% and a negative net margin of 1.25%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chord Energy Corporation will post 19.13 EPS for the current year.

Chord Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Chord Energy's payout ratio is currently -460.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chord Energy news, COO Darrin J. Henke sold 1,276 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.97, for a total transaction of $186,257.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 21,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,088,287.29. The trade was a 5.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas E. Brooks sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.57, for a total value of $207,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,591,951.85. This trade represents a 7.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,285,968. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Chord Energy

Chord Energy Corporation NASDAQ: CHRD, formerly known as Oasis Petroleum Inc, is an independent exploration and production company focused on the acquisition, development and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Chord Energy emerged from financial restructuring in early 2021 and rebranded in October 2022 to reflect its renewed strategic vision.

The company’s core operations are concentrated in two prolific U.S. resource plays: the Williston Basin across North Dakota and Montana, and the Delaware Basin spanning parts of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHRD - Free Report).

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