Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $15.16 Million Stock Position in Zscaler, Inc. $ZS

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS - Free Report) by 54.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 67,161 shares of the company's stock after selling 79,355 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC's holdings in Zscaler were worth $15,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Binnacle Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Zscaler in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kevin Rubin sold 1,686 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $213,160.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 44,901 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,676,833.43. The trade was a 3.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Adam Geller sold 2,817 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.60, for a total transaction of $345,364.20. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 42,314 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,187,696.40. This represents a 6.24% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,644 shares of company stock valued at $1,587,627. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company's stock.

Zscaler Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of ZS stock opened at $123.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -257.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 79.57 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.19. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.63 and a 1 year high of $336.99.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $850.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.14 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 2.44%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Zscaler has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.080-1.090 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.110 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. FBN Securities reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $228.00 to $224.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Thirty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $213.97.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ZS

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler is a cloud security company that delivers a cloud-native platform to protect users, applications and data as organizations move away from traditional, network-centric security architectures. The company focuses on a zero trust approach that assumes no implicit trust for users or devices, providing secure access to the internet, SaaS applications and private applications regardless of where users are located. Zscaler positions its services as an alternative to legacy appliances and site-centric VPNs, aiming to simplify security while enabling modern, distributed workforces.

Key offerings are built around the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange, a multi-tenant cloud platform that enforces security and access policies in-line.

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