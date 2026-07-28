Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $1.57 Million Stake in Laureate Education $LAUR

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR - Free Report) by 56.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,254 shares of the company's stock after selling 58,582 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC's holdings in Laureate Education were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Laureate Education by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,654,708 shares of the company's stock worth $89,384,000 after purchasing an additional 915,358 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the fourth quarter worth $27,554,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,266,565 shares of the company's stock worth $76,315,000 after buying an additional 811,108 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 113.8% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,288,851 shares of the company's stock worth $30,133,000 after buying an additional 685,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 3,193.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 596,200 shares of the company's stock worth $20,074,000 after buying an additional 578,100 shares in the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LAUR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Laureate Education from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating and set a $34.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Laureate Education from $41.50 to $41.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on Laureate Education from $37.50 to $39.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barrington Research initiated coverage on Laureate Education in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Laureate Education from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Laureate Education has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LAUR

Laureate Education Stock Performance

Shares of Laureate Education stock opened at $37.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Laureate Education has a twelve month low of $21.53 and a twelve month high of $40.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.40. The company's fifty day moving average is $36.09 and its 200 day moving average is $34.59.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $272.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.06 million. Laureate Education had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 16.08%.Laureate Education's revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. Laureate Education has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.080 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Laureate Education will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Laureate Education Profile

Laureate Education, Inc NASDAQ: LAUR is a leading global network of higher education institutions dedicated to providing undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs to a diverse student body. The company designs and delivers academic offerings through a combination of campus-based and online platforms, focusing on fields such as business, health sciences, engineering, education and hospitality management. By aligning its curriculum with regional workforce needs, Laureate aims to equip students with practical skills and industry insights that support career advancement and lifelong learning.

Through its network, Laureate operates a broad portfolio of universities and colleges, including both longstanding campus institutions and digitally native programs.

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