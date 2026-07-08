Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $18.04 Million Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. $SWK

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK - Free Report) by 37.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,508 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 65,834 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.16% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $18,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.7% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,648 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 6,981 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter worth $249,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 53.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 989 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $84.00 target price on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $88.44.

View Our Latest Research Report on SWK

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $89.38 on Wednesday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.90 and a 1 year high of $95.16. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $82.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.49. The company has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business's revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Stanley Black & Decker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-5.700 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. Stanley Black & Decker's payout ratio is currently 136.07%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc NYSE: SWK is a leading global manufacturer of industrial tools, engineered fastening systems, and security products. The company's portfolio includes power tools, hand tools, accessories, and storage solutions marketed under well-known brands such as DEWALT, Stanley, Craftsman and Black & Decker. In addition to its core tools and hardware offerings, the company provides customized assembly and installation systems for the automotive, electronics and aerospace industries.

Operations are organized across three principal business segments.

Further Reading

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