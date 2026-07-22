Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $18.44 Million Position in Aercap Holdings N.V. $AER

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER - Free Report) by 37.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,778 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 36,709 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.08% of Aercap worth $18,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AER. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aercap in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Aercap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Aercap during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Aercap by 26.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Aercap by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 359 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on AER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Aercap from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Aercap in a report on Monday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Aercap from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Aercap from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Aercap from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aercap currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $168.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Aercap

Aercap Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AER opened at $151.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The business's 50 day moving average price is $143.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.23. The company has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a twelve month low of $105.65 and a twelve month high of $155.99.

Aercap (NYSE:AER - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aercap had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 45.22%.The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 17.39 EPS for the current year.

Aercap declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Aercap Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Aercap's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.01%.

Aercap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. NYSE: AER is a global aircraft leasing and aviation finance company that acquires, leases, sells and manages commercial aircraft and engines. Its core services include operating leases, finance leases, sale-and-leaseback transactions, aircraft trading and remarketing, and asset management for airline customers. The company also provides related commercial and technical support services designed to optimize fleet utilization and residual values over the life cycle of aircraft and engines.

Operating with a broad global footprint, AerCap serves airlines and other aviation customers across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

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