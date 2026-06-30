Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $2.10 Million Holdings in Chemed Corporation $CHE

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its position in shares of Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE - Free Report) by 69.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,898 shares of the company's stock after selling 11,265 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC's holdings in Chemed were worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHE. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chemed by 330.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,365 shares of the company's stock worth $5,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Chemed during the 2nd quarter valued at $579,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company's stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 237.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHE shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Chemed from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Research raised Chemed from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Chemed from $422.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Chemed from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $501.50.

Read Our Latest Report on CHE

Chemed Price Performance

Shares of Chemed stock opened at $459.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $427.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $425.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.54. Chemed Corporation has a 1-year low of $365.20 and a 1-year high of $508.70.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $5.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $657.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.22 million. Chemed had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 27.18%. Chemed's revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.63 EPS. Chemed has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.000-24.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chemed Corporation will post 22.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Chemed's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.08%.

Insider Transactions at Chemed

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.13, for a total value of $842,260.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 90,219 shares of the company's stock, valued at $37,993,927.47. This trade represents a 2.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrea R. Lindell sold 1,347 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.33, for a total value of $602,553.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,876.74. This represents a 22.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 3.33% of the company's stock.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation is a diversified provider of essential home services and healthcare solutions in the United States. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, the company operates through two principal business segments—Roto-Rooter and Vitas Healthcare. Since its founding in 1974, Chemed has built a reputation for reliability and expertise, serving both residential and commercial customers across a broad range of markets.

The Roto-Rooter segment offers a comprehensive suite of plumbing, drain cleaning and water restoration services.

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