Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $21.60 Million Position in Pinterest, Inc. $PINS

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS - Free Report) by 40.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 834,914 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 241,154 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.13% of Pinterest worth $21,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PINS. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 10,943 shares of the company's stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Pinterest by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,168 shares of the company's stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 4,748 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Pinterest by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,347 shares of the company's stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $696,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on PINS. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $23.00 price target on Pinterest and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Pinterest from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings lowered Pinterest from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Pinterest from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $27.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Pinterest

Pinterest Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $19.88 on Thursday. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.84 and a fifty-two week high of $39.93. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $20.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.27.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.84 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 7.64%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Pinterest

In related news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 27,337 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $559,315.02. Following the transaction, the insider owned 724,673 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,826,809.58. The trade was a 3.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 46,875 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total value of $991,406.25. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 171,112 shares of company stock valued at $3,595,596 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.09% of the company's stock.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates a visual discovery platform that helps users find inspiration and ideas for projects ranging from home design and fashion to cooking and travel. Users create and curate "Pins" — images or videos linked to content — organized on thematic boards. The service is available through its website and mobile applications and emphasizes personalized recommendations and visual search to surface relevant content based on user interests.

The company's primary revenue model is advertising, offering promoted content formats that integrate into user feeds and search results.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS - Free Report).

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