Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $231.21 Million Stake in Moody's Corporation $MCO

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its position in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO - Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 451,710 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 45,578 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.25% of Moody's worth $231,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moody's by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,272,967 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $7,802,195,000 after acquiring an additional 102,682 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Moody's by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,965,480 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $2,019,551,000 after acquiring an additional 42,966 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Moody's by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,375,768 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,213,661,000 after acquiring an additional 111,725 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Moody's by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,370,601 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,211,023,000 after purchasing an additional 62,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Moody's during the fourth quarter worth about $1,097,101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company's stock.

Get Moody's alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody's

In other Moody's news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 158 shares of Moody's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.67, for a total value of $71,679.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 1,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,534.95. The trade was a 7.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 1,467 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.39, for a total value of $684,194.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,067,397.71. This represents a 1.91% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,717 shares of company stock valued at $2,137,306. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

Moody's Price Performance

Shares of Moody's stock opened at $451.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.35. Moody's Corporation has a 1-year low of $402.28 and a 1-year high of $546.88. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $450.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $468.26.

Moody's (NYSE:MCO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.11. Moody's had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 70.97%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.83 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Moody's has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.400-17.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Moody's Corporation will post 16.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody's Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Moody's's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Moody's from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Moody's in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Moody's from $526.00 to $489.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $500.00 price target on Moody's in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $535.00 price objective on shares of Moody's in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $541.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Moody's

Moody's Company Profile

Moody's Corporation is a global provider of credit ratings, research, data and analytics that support financial decision-making and transparency in capital markets. The company traces its origins to the early 20th century when financial analyst John Moody began publishing credit information; today Moody's is headquartered in New York and serves a broad set of market participants including investors, issuers, financial institutions, corporations, governments and regulators.

Moody's operates primarily through two complementary businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Moody's, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Moody's wasn't on the list.

While Moody's currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here