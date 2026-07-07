Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $24.02 Million Stock Position in Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU - Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,430,470 shares of the company's stock after selling 144,083 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC's holdings in NU were worth $24,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in NU by 63.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the company's stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of NU by 541.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 185,434 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 156,539 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NU by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 37,156 shares of the company's stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 10,332 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of NU by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 192,311 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC grew its holdings in shares of NU by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 19,937 shares of the company's stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 7,760 shares during the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at NU

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 21,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $257,040.00. Following the sale, the director owned 162,150 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,984,716. The trade was a 11.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NU has been the subject of several research reports. CICC Research began coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of NU from $18.10 to $16.90 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NU from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings cut NU from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on NU in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NU has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $17.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NU

NU Stock Performance

NYSE:NU opened at $14.04 on Tuesday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $13.00 and its 200-day moving average is $14.95. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $11.20 and a 1-year high of $18.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $68.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.95.

NU (NYSE:NU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). NU had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

NU declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

NU Profile

Nu Holdings Ltd NYSE: NU, commonly known by its consumer brand Nubank, is a Latin American financial technology company that provides digital banking and financial services through a mobile-first platform. The company’s core offerings include no-fee digital checking accounts, credit cards, personal loans, payments and transfers, and a range of savings and investment products. Nubank emphasizes a streamlined customer experience delivered via its smartphone app, combined with data-driven underwriting and automated customer service tools.

Founded in 2013 by David Vélez, Cristina Junqueira and Edward Wible, Nu grew rapidly by targeting underbanked and digitally savvy consumers in Latin America with low-fee, transparent products.

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