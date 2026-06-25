Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $24.49 Million Stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. $OHI

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI - Free Report) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 552,169 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 115,976 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.19% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $24,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OHI. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 40.9% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 283.7% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 944 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 345.2% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 984 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company's stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Up 2.2%

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $47.41 on Thursday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.70 and a fifty-two week high of $49.33. The stock has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.58. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $46.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.32.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 51.14%.The firm had revenue of $322.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Omega Healthcare Investors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.190-3.250 EPS. Research analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, June 15th. UBS Group set a $47.00 price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $48.31.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the ownership and management of healthcare-related facilities. The company's core business involves acquiring and leasing long-term care properties, including skilled nursing facilities and assisted living communities, under net lease agreements. Its portfolio is designed to provide stable, inflation-protected cash flows from operators responsible for day-to-day property management.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland, Omega Healthcare Investors has grown its holdings to encompass hundreds of facilities across the United States, with a smaller presence in select international markets.

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