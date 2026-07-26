Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $2.45 Million Stock Holdings in Associated Banc-Corp $ASB

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB - Free Report) by 153.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,408 shares of the bank's stock after purchasing an additional 57,832 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.06% of Associated Banc worth $2,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Associated Banc by 6.0% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 97,570 shares of the bank's stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,531 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Associated Banc by 90.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 287,890 shares of the bank's stock worth $6,486,000 after buying an additional 136,648 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Associated Banc by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,748,667 shares of the bank's stock worth $61,927,000 after buying an additional 1,598,951 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 496,392 shares of the bank's stock valued at $11,184,000 after acquiring an additional 60,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 2nd quarter valued at about $328,000. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered Associated Banc from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Associated Banc from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Associated Banc has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $31.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ASB

Associated Banc Price Performance

NYSE:ASB opened at $30.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.82. Associated Banc-Corp has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $31.83.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 19.66%.The business had revenue of $450.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $438.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Associated Banc's dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Key Stories Impacting Associated Banc

Here are the key news stories impacting Associated Banc this week:

Positive Sentiment: ASB reported adjusted Q2 EPS of $0.73, slightly ahead of the $0.72 consensus, while revenue of $450.4 million also beat estimates. The beat suggests the bank is executing well operationally. Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

ASB reported adjusted Q2 EPS of $0.73, slightly ahead of the $0.72 consensus, while revenue of $450.4 million also beat estimates. The beat suggests the bank is executing well operationally. Positive Sentiment: Net interest income, fee income, loans, and deposits all improved year over year, signaling healthier underlying business momentum and better revenue generation. Associated Banc-Corp Q2 Earnings Beat as NII, Fee Income Improve Y/Y

Net interest income, fee income, loans, and deposits all improved year over year, signaling healthier underlying business momentum and better revenue generation. Positive Sentiment: Management said it targets 18%–20% loan growth in 2026 and plans to resume share repurchases in the second half, both of which are supportive of future earnings per share and shareholder returns.

Management said it targets 18%–20% loan growth in 2026 and plans to resume share repurchases in the second half, both of which are supportive of future earnings per share and shareholder returns. Neutral Sentiment: Several follow-up articles and the earnings call transcript highlighted strong loan growth and strategic initiatives, but these were largely reiterations of the earnings release rather than new market-moving developments.

Several follow-up articles and the earnings call transcript highlighted strong loan growth and strategic initiatives, but these were largely reiterations of the earnings release rather than new market-moving developments. Neutral Sentiment: The stock had already moved higher into the earnings release and is now trading near its 52-week high, which may limit upside if investors begin to focus on execution versus valuation.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Dennis Deloye sold 14,299 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $404,089.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 21,385 shares in the company, valued at $604,340.10. This represents a 40.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John A. Utz sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total value of $144,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 118,156 shares in the company, valued at $3,405,255.92. This represents a 4.06% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,299 shares of company stock worth $801,760. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Associated Banc Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, through its primary subsidiary Associated Bank, N.A., is a regional financial services company headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The bank operates more than 200 branches across the Midwest, offering community-focused banking solutions for individuals, small businesses and commercial clients. Its emphasis on personalized service and regional decision-making supports long-standing customer relationships.

On the consumer side, Associated Bank provides checking and savings accounts, residential mortgages, home equity lines of credit, auto financing and credit card products.

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