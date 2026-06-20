Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $292.72 Million Stake in General Motors Company $GM

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its holdings in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,599,205 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after selling 474,529 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.40% of General Motors worth $292,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GM. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in General Motors by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 200,662 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $16,318,000 after buying an additional 72,984 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in General Motors by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 72,062 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $5,860,000 after buying an additional 32,474 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 206.4% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 21,004 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 14,150 shares in the last quarter. Perbak Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Perbak Capital Partners LLP now owns 47,086 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 22,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,753,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company's stock.

Get General Motors alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 99,239 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $8,445,238.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 592,242 shares in the company, valued at $50,399,794.20. The trade was a 14.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 9,124 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total transaction of $775,266.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 37,395 shares in the company, valued at $3,177,453.15. This trade represents a 19.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 697,388 shares of company stock valued at $57,752,596 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting General Motors

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on General Motors from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wall Street Zen raised General Motors from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research raised General Motors from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $95.65.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GM

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $79.45 on Friday. General Motors Company has a twelve month low of $47.63 and a twelve month high of $87.62. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $79.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.21. The company has a market capitalization of $71.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.61 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $43.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.51 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 1.38%.General Motors's revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.620-12.620 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors Company will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. General Motors's dividend payout ratio is 29.03%.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider General Motors, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and General Motors wasn't on the list.

While General Motors currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here